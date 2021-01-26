Menu

Canada

Calgary company begins human clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Alberta’s health minister Tyler Shandro says “Canada is being hit harder than others with reduced (COVID-19) vaccine shipments” and calls on the federal government to secure more doses.

Human clinical trials have begun in Toronto for a proposed COVID-19 vaccine made by a Canadian company.

Providence Therapeutics of Calgary says 60 subjects will be monitored for 13 months, with the first results expected next month.

The group of healthy volunteers aged 18 to 65 have been divided into four groups of 15. Three of the groups will get three different dose levels, while a fourth group gets a placebo.

Read more: Canadian company urges human trials after COVID-19 vaccine in mice blocked virus

Pending regulatory approval, the company’s CEO Brad Sorenson says a larger Phase 2 trial may start in May with seniors, younger subjects and pregnant people.

Providence uses messenger RNA technology for a product it calls PTX-COVID19-B.

Read more: Moderna vaccine can be spaced 6 weeks in some situations, WHO says

Sorenson says if successful, the vaccine could be released by the end of the year.

“We are thrilled to begin human clinical trials of PTX-COVID19-B. Having a made-in-Canada solution to address the global COVID-19 pandemic will augment the reliability of vaccine supply for Canadians, contribute to the global vaccine supply and position a Canadian company on the global stage as a contributor to the solution,” Sorenson said Tuesday in a release.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus VaccineCOVID-19 Vaccinecoronavirus vaccine Canadacanadian vaccineProvidence TherapeuticsBrad SorensonCanadian COVID-19 vaccinePTX-COVID19-B
