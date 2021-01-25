Menu

Health

Mobile COVID-19 testing unit to be at Dalhousie University this week

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted January 25, 2021 7:31 pm
Click to play video 'Ottawa-made rapid COVID-19 test, Spartan Cube, approved by Health Canada' Ottawa-made rapid COVID-19 test, Spartan Cube, approved by Health Canada
WATCH: Health Canada has approved the first made-in Canada rapid COVID-19 test, the Spartan Cube, which promises to deliver results in under an hour. Abigail Bimman looks at what it took for the test to get the green light, and what it means for Canada's fight against the virus.

Nova Scotia Health says a mobile COVID-19 testing unit will be set up at Dalhousie University in Halifax for two days this week.

Drop-in testing at the mobile unit will be available Jan. 26 and Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The unit will be located in the Goldberg Computer Science Building at the Edward Street entrance.

Testing will be available to everyone, not just students, the province says.

According to a release, people may get tested at the mobile unit if they have no symptoms, are not a close contact of a person who tested positive for COVID-19, and have not travelled outside of the province, or P.E.I. and N.L.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases, 15 active cases

Story continues below advertisement

Asymptomatic rapid testing is taking place in other parts of the province this week at the following sites:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

  • St. Theresa’s Hall, Sydney, on Jan. 27 from 1 – 6 p.m.
  • CBU, Canada Games Complex, on Jan. 28 from 1 – 6 p.m.
  • Amelia Saputo Centre, Antigonish, on Jan. 29 from 1 – 7 p.m., and on Jan. 30 from 12 – 6 p.m.
Click to play video 'Nova Scotia says COVID-19 variant cases were detected in December' Nova Scotia says COVID-19 variant cases were detected in December
Nova Scotia says COVID-19 variant cases were detected in December

The province reported no new COVID-19 cases on Monday after it completed 837 tests the day prior.

There have been 1,571 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province, of which 1,491 people are considered to be recovered.

