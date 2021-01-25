Mobile COVID-19 testing unit to be at Dalhousie University this week

Nova Scotia Health says a mobile COVID-19 testing unit will be set up at Dalhousie University in Halifax for two days this week.
Drop-in testing at the mobile unit will be available Jan. 26 and Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The unit will be located in the Goldberg Computer Science Building at the Edward Street entrance.
Testing will be available to everyone, not just students, the province says.
According to a release, people may get tested at the mobile unit if they have no symptoms, are not a close contact of a person who tested positive for COVID-19, and have not travelled outside of the province, or P.E.I. and N.L.
Asymptomatic rapid testing is taking place in other parts of the province this week at the following sites:
- St. Theresa’s Hall, Sydney, on Jan. 27 from 1 – 6 p.m.
- CBU, Canada Games Complex, on Jan. 28 from 1 – 6 p.m.
- Amelia Saputo Centre, Antigonish, on Jan. 29 from 1 – 7 p.m., and on Jan. 30 from 12 – 6 p.m.
The province reported no new COVID-19 cases on Monday after it completed 837 tests the day prior.
There have been 1,571 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province, of which 1,491 people are considered to be recovered.View link »
