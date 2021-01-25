Menu

Coronavirus: Vaccine delays have Manitoba planning to postpone 2nd doses

By Joe Scarpelli Global News
Posted January 25, 2021 7:58 pm
WATCH: Manitoba health officials say delays in getting COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech will force the province to sharply reduce the number of injections planned for February. Global's Joe Scarpelli has the details.

Manitoba is likely going to be forced to postpone some second doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the coming weeks if it doesn’t receive another shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine soon.

As a result of disruptions to the supply of the Pfizer vaccine, no new appointments are being made at the Winnipeg and Brandon super sites.

Dr. Joss Reimer, Manitoba’s vaccine implementation task force lead, said some second dose appointments will also have to be delayed unless the province receives another shipment the week of Feb. 8.

“We will not know until the end of this week whether or not we’ll be receiving a shipment on the 8th, nor how much to be expecting,” Reimer said.

The province is still expecting to give a first dose to all consenting personal care home residents by the end of the week.

Reimer said the province will be prioritizing second doses in personal care homes, should cancellations become necessary.

“We are looking at our numbers and we’re going to ensure that if we’re not receiving that shipment on Feb. 8 that we reserve enough doses to be able to provide the second dose to all personal care home residents.” she said.

The province will also be releasing the rest of its vaccine priority list on Wednesday.

Reimer said the list of who can get the vaccine, and when, was supposed be made public already, but officials were too busy dealing with the shipment delays.

“We’ll be releasing a list of all the populations that we intend to prioritize over the entirety of our vaccine rollout,” she said.

“There will still be unknowns in that but we’ll make clear where those are.”

