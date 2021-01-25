Man dead after 2-vehicle crash in Mississauga, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga Monday afternoon.

According to an update posted on Twitter, emergency crews were called to Dixie Road near Winding Trail, south of Burnhamthorpe Road East, just after 2:45 p.m.

The update said the man was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition, but later died of his injuries.

The service’s major collision bureau was called in to investigate the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Officers closed Dixie Road between Winding Trail and Burnhamthorpe Road East for the investigation.

Anyone with information or dashcam video was asked to call police.

