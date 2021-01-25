Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Man dead after 2-vehicle crash in Mississauga, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Click to play video 'A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work' A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work
WATCH ABOVE: Nick Westoll speaks with members of the York Regional Police major collision investigations unit to get a fuller understanding of how math and science propel reconstruction cases forward – Aug 27, 2020

Peel Regional Police say a man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga Monday afternoon.

According to an update posted on Twitter, emergency crews were called to Dixie Road near Winding Trail, south of Burnhamthorpe Road East, just after 2:45 p.m.

The update said the man was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition, but later died of his injuries.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

The service’s major collision bureau was called in to investigate the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Trending Stories

Officers closed Dixie Road between Winding Trail and Burnhamthorpe Road East for the investigation.

Anyone with information or dashcam video was asked to call police.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Trafficpeel regional policePeel ParamedicsMississauga newsMississauga trafficMississauga crashTraffic MississaugaDixie Road crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers