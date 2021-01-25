Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 75 new COVID-19 cases, city’s reproductive rate drops

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 75 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and two new outbreaks.

The city’s total number of active cases dropped to 731 on Monday, compared to Sunday’s 741.

There have now been 8,766 total coronavirus cases in Hamilton since the pandemic began.

Hamilton’s medical officer of health says the city’s reproductive rate has dropped to 0.79 in recent days. According to the ministry of health, a reproduction number greater than 1 means that the epidemic is growing.

“I suspect this has to do with the shutdown regulations that have been put into place,” Dr. Elizabeth Richardson said in a pandemic update on Monday.

“Despite that, it is absolutely vital that we continue on this downward trend and we see those local outbreaks come down because those numbers are still very high.”

The city is reporting two new outbreaks at a long-term care home (LTCH) and workplace.

The outbreak at St. Peter’s Residence at Chedoke LTCH on the Mountain involves just a single staff member. The outbreak at Harster Greenhouses on Highway 8 in Flamborough has four cases among workers.

Richardson says outbreaks in January are still a concern with 50 ongoing in Hamilton as of Jan. 25, which includes 32 institutions, 11 community agencies, four workplaces and three daycares.

“We have seen a trend of non-outbreak cases trending downwards, and the outbreak cases are continuing to fluctuate with new outbreaks still occurring,” said Richardson.

There are 114 patients in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19. Hamilton has 232 virus-related deaths.

Richardson did not have the total number of people vaccinated across the city as of Monday but did reveal that over 4,000 who participated in mobile clinics have received a dose.

The city is expecting to release daily numbers for doses distributed and where in the near future.

Last week the city said just over 13,000 people in high-risk settings had been vaccinated.

Halton Region reports 51 new COVID-19 cases, death at retirement home

Halton Region reported 51 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and one death at an LTCH.

The region now has 8,056 total COVID-19 cases since March.

Halton’s active cases dropped day over day from 490 on Sunday to 469 on Monday. Burlington has 116 active cases, Halton Hills 47, Milton 200 and Oakville 106.

The only death is connected to an outbreak at the Williamsburg retirement home in Burlington. It’s the first death connected to the surge that started on Jan. 13 at the home.

Halton has 40 total outbreaks, 13 of them in health-care facilities.

Niagara Region reports 66 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend, 15 deaths

Niagara Region recorded 66 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 15 new virus-related deaths.

The region’s active cases dropped day over day from 1,509 on Sunday to 1,487 on Monday.

Overall, Niagara has had 7,351 total positive cases and 276 deaths since the pandemic began.

Public health revealed two new outbreaks that started in consecutive weeks at Port Colborne nursing home and retirement home in Welland.

The Northland Pointe outbreak in Port Colborne began on Jan. 2, while the surge at Seasons Welland retirement home started Jan.11.

An outbreak at the United Mennonite Home in Lincoln was declared over on Sunday after 23 days.

The region has 51 active outbreaks with 30 in health-care facilities, including 12 in St. Catharines and six in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Health hospital is managing a number of current outbreaks, including four in the agency’s facilities in Welland and St. Catharines.

The two outbreaks at the St. Catharines site involve 15 combined active cases at an inpatient unit and the emergency department as of Monday.

The Welland site has two outbreaks on its sixth-floor unit involving 12 active cases as of Jan. 25. Six people have died amid the outbreak on the sixth-floor unit which began on Jan.13.

The outbreak at Oakwood Park Lodge is now down to just two active cases. The home has had 245 coronavirus cases since the surge began on Dec. 12. The home has seen 32 COVID-19-related deaths.

The ongoing outbreak at Millenium Trail Manor has four active cases. The long-term care home in Niagara Falls has had 73 total positive cases and 14 deaths since the surge started on Dec. 18.

The agency says 59 patients are being treated in the region’s hospitals for the virus.

The region administered another 206 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on the weekend. To date, almost 3,400 people in high-risk settings in Niagara have been vaccinated.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The region’s active cases dropped slightly from 143 on Sunday to 142 as of Jan. 25.

The counties combined have 1,291 lab-confirmed positive results since the pandemic began.

There were no new deaths on the weekend. The region has had 38 combined coronavirus-connected deaths.

The region has seven institutional outbreaks at Caressant Care in Courtland, the Cedarwood Village LTHC in Simcoe, Dover Cliffs LTCH, Edgewater Gardens LTCH in Dunnville, Grandview lodge retirement home in Dunnville, the nursing home in Norfolk General and Parkview Meadows in Townsend.

Edgewater Garden’s outbreak involves four staff cases while Caressant Care has three staff cases.

Brant County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County reported five new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The region has recorded 1,309 total cases since the pandemic began.

The region’s active cases dropped day over day from 48 on Sunday to 47 on Monday. Five people are in hospital with COVID-19 complications.

Brant has two ongoing institutional outbreaks, both in Brantford, at the Fox Ridge LTCH and the Stedman Community Hospice.

Public health says more than 2,500 people have been vaccinated against the virus and that its mobile vaccination clinic has completed work at all 18 long-term care and retirement homes in the jurisdiction.

Word of a slow-down with Pfizer vaccine shipments from Europe means vaccinations have been paused for the time being, according to the BCHU.