Coronavirus: Ford says it’s ‘absolutely critical’ to test every person entering Pearson Airport for COVID-19

When asked about the presence of the U.K. COVID-19 variant, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Monday that as of next week, the province would be able to complete 1,500 samples per week to look for variants in COVID-19 cases. Premier Doug Ford added that it’s “absolutely critical” to test every person flying into Pearson International Airport or coming over a land crossing, and called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to “close down any travel coming into Canada” outside of residents or citizens.