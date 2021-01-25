Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Kamloops Blazers player suffers life-altering injuries in Saskatchewan snowboarding incident

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 25, 2021 12:05 pm
Kyrell Sopotyk celebrating his first goal with the Kamloops Blazers.
Kyrell Sopotyk celebrating his first goal with the Kamloops Blazers. Kamloops Blazers

A member of the Kamloops Blazers hockey team has suffered life-altering injuries after a snowboarding incident this past weekend.

Kyrell Sopotyk, 19, was reportedly snowboarding in his home province of Saskatchewan when he was injured.

A GoFundMe that has been set up for the young man and his family says Sopotyk has been left paralyzed.

More than $80,000 had been raised as of Monday morning.

Read more: Team Canada roster at upcoming World Junior Hockey Championship to feature 8 B.C. connections

The Kamloops Blazers organization described Sopotyk as “a tremendous young man and an exemplary representative of our hockey club.”

Trending Stories

In a statement from the Western Hockey League posted online, the organization said “The WHL and our member Clubs extend our thoughts and prayers to Kyrell, the entire Sopotyk family, Kyrell’s teammates with the Kamloops Blazers, and all his friends during this challenging time.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: BCHL, WHL requesting relief funding from provincial government' Coronavirus: BCHL, WHL requesting relief funding from provincial government
Coronavirus: BCHL, WHL requesting relief funding from provincial government
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WHLKamloops BlazersSnowboarding accidentKamloops Blazers player injuredKyrell SopotykKyrell Sopotyk GoFundMeKyrell Sopotyk injuredKyrell Sopotyk paralyzed
Flyers
More weekly flyers