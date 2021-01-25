Kamloops Blazers player suffers life-altering injuries in Saskatchewan snowboarding incident

Send this page to someone via email

A member of the Kamloops Blazers hockey team has suffered life-altering injuries after a snowboarding incident this past weekend.

Kyrell Sopotyk, 19, was reportedly snowboarding in his home province of Saskatchewan when he was injured.

A GoFundMe that has been set up for the young man and his family says Sopotyk has been left paralyzed.

More than $80,000 had been raised as of Monday morning.

The Kamloops Blazers organization described Sopotyk as “a tremendous young man and an exemplary representative of our hockey club.”

In a statement from the Western Hockey League posted online, the organization said “The WHL and our member Clubs extend our thoughts and prayers to Kyrell, the entire Sopotyk family, Kyrell’s teammates with the Kamloops Blazers, and all his friends during this challenging time.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:42 Coronavirus: BCHL, WHL requesting relief funding from provincial government Coronavirus: BCHL, WHL requesting relief funding from provincial government