18-year-old Belleville man charged following stabbing

An 18-year-old Belleville man has been charged after police say there was a stabbing in the city over the weekend.
Local police say they were called to a College Street East home Saturday morning to investigate an altercation.
According to a police news release, someone was stabbed during the fight.
The victim was taken to Belleville General Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Dylan Dumont has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon.
