Crime

18-year-old Belleville man charged following stabbing

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
A Belleville man is facing an assault with a weapon charge after a stabbing in the city over the weekend.
An 18-year-old Belleville man has been charged after police say there was a stabbing in the city over the weekend.

Local police say they were called to a College Street East home Saturday morning to investigate an altercation.

According to a police news release, someone was stabbed during the fight.

The victim was taken to Belleville General Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Dylan Dumont has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

