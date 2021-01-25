18-year-old Belleville man charged following stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old Belleville man has been charged after police say there was a stabbing in the city over the weekend.

Local police say they were called to a College Street East home Saturday morning to investigate an altercation.

According to a police news release, someone was stabbed during the fight.

The victim was taken to Belleville General Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Dylan Dumont has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

