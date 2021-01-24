Saskatchewan’s total coronavirus infections pass 22K, 3 new deaths

Three more people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, bringing Saskatchewan’s total up to 253.

One of the recently deceased was reported in their 60s from the far north east zone. The two others were in Regina and reported to be in their 60s and the 80-plus age group, according to a press release.

In the province, 196 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 164 are receiving inpatient care and 32 are in intensive care.

Health officials said there were 260 new cases in Sunday’s update, with the overall total for the province growing to 22,177 since the first case was reported in March 2020.

The new seven-day average of daily cases is down to 272. This is the lowest average since Jan. 9 when it was 265.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone (72), followed by north west (52), Regina (42), far north west (26), south east (17), north central (14), central east (11), north east (9), central west (6), south central (4), far north east (3), as well as one each in far north central and south west. Residence information is still pending for two new infections.

There are currently 3,251 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

Officials said 168 more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 18,673 thus far.

According to the press release, 2,684 COVID-19 tests were performed on Saturday in Saskatchewan. To date, 490,939 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 3,564 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

