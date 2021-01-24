Parks Canada issues warning after 4 people fall through ice on Alberta lake

Send this page to someone via email

Parks Canada is reminding those planning to skate on frozen lakes in the mountains to be aware of ice thickness.

The warning comes after four people fell through ice on Lake Minnewanka, Alta., over a two-day period.

According to Parks Canada, three of the individuals were able to self-rescue, but the Banff Fire Department said one woman in her 20s was in the water for about 30 minutes before being pulled out.

The fire department said a man who tried to help the woman also partially fell through the ice.

Parks Canada and the Banff Fire Department brought the pair to safety. The woman was taken to hospital with hypothermia, while the man was assessed at the scene but did not require further care.

The deputy fire chief said the man and woman unknowingly ventured onto a section of the lake where the ice was thin.

Parks Canada said ice thickness varies on the lake and skaters should avoid ice that is not a minimum of 15 cm thick.

Skaters are also encouraged to have equipment available for self-rescue, such as rope, ice picks and personal floating devices.

Lake Minnewanka is northeast of Banff.