Damp Sunday could still deliver snow for B.C.’s South Coast

While most residents of B.C.’s South Coast woke up to green grass and rain, Environment Canada said Sunday the region still faces the possibility of snow.

The agency updated its snowfall warning shortly before 5 a.m. with a new timeline and forecast amounts for precipitation.

Meteorologists are predicting between two and 15 cm of snow for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Greater Victoria, the Sunshine Coast and eastern Vancouver Island.

Those snowfall amounts will vary heavily by elevation and geography, Environment Canada said.

The forecast now calls for a mix of snow and rain easing Sunday afternoon, before returning overnight into Monday, with snow primarily at higher elevations.

Areas near the water, such as Vancouver, Nanaimo and Comox could see no snow stick or up to five cm, Environment Canada said.

Metro Vancouver areas at up to 300 metres of elevation could see up to 10 cm, it said, while inland areas of Vancouver Island could see up to 15 cm.