Weather

Damp Sunday could still deliver snow for B.C.’s South Coast

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 24, 2021 12:24 pm
Click to play video 'Cold expected to hit parts of British Columbia' Cold expected to hit parts of British Columbia
Winter is coming. Why did it take so long? Meteorologist Kristi Gordon explains when and where the cold weather is expected to hit the province.

While most residents of B.C.’s South Coast woke up to green grass and rain, Environment Canada said Sunday the region still faces the possibility of snow.

The agency updated its snowfall warning shortly before 5 a.m. with a new timeline and forecast amounts for precipitation.

Read more: Weather alert for B.C.’s South Coast upgraded to snowfall warning

Meteorologists are predicting between two and 15 cm of snow for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Greater Victoria, the Sunshine Coast and eastern Vancouver Island.

Those snowfall amounts will vary heavily by elevation and geography, Environment Canada said.

The forecast now calls for a mix of snow and rain easing Sunday afternoon, before returning overnight into Monday, with snow primarily at higher elevations.

READ MORE: Snow day sillies: From bike-lane skiers to shoveling unicorns, Metro Vancouver basks in snow

Areas near the water, such as Vancouver, Nanaimo and Comox could see no snow stick or up to five cm, Environment Canada said.

Metro Vancouver areas at up to 300 metres of elevation could see up to 10 cm, it said, while inland areas of Vancouver Island could see up to 15 cm.

