Snow day sillies: From bike-lane skiers to shoveling unicorns, Metro Vancouver basks in snow

Metro Vancouver is digging out from one of its heaviest snowfalls in years.

Canada loves to joke about how the South Coast reacts to winter weather, and there’s no doubt things can get a little bit nutty on the roads and the transit system.

But can you really blame a city that Environment Canada says gets fewer than nine days a year with more than 0.2 centimetres of snow?

The blast of seasonal weather can also create some entertaining and wintry scenes, as locals struggle to cope with the snow — or revel in it.

Here’s a roundup of some of the more unusual sights around the Lower Mainland amid this week’s snowstorm.

Seaside skiers

With more than 10 centimetres of snow (and as much as 28 in some areas), some Lower Mainland residents took the opportunity to dig out their cross-country skis for a seasonal commute.

Thanks to some eagle-eyed viewers for this very fitting footage of local residents taking advantage of the winter weather and breaking out the skis and snowboards. pic.twitter.com/mV98sPjjYb — Global BC (@GlobalBC) January 15, 2020

South Coast shredding

Other locals hauled out their snowboards and sleds, transforming streets and driveways into impromptu downhill runs.

Hey @GlobalBC I found the Cheapest lift ticket in the Lower Mainland, my neighbour’s shredding the streets in Port Moody! pic.twitter.com/Sz3Ig59zN3 — JAY JANOWER (@JayJanower) January 15, 2020

@GlobalBC When you can’t get the car out of the driveway- use it for sledding! pic.twitter.com/PoXjZXnKau — melissa Franz (@mellybee27) January 15, 2020

Unusual snow shovelers

One Vancouver man was spotted on Tuesday making use of an unusual snow shovel — a folding chair.

Meanwhile, in Surrey, a unicorn was spotted doing the job.

He's shoveling snow with a folding chair. If this ain't west coast I don't know what is. #vancouversnowstorm2020 pic.twitter.com/CDs0yxWqda — Kahlil Ashanti (@kahlilashanti) January 14, 2020

Thanks to @GlobalBC viewer Karen Bailey in Surrey who sent us in this unusual (magical?) snow shoveling scene. pic.twitter.com/TjVqzRGtML — Simon Little (@simonplittle) January 15, 2020

Snow day singer

For the first time this season, virtually all schools on the South Coast were closed for a snow day.

Shawn Davids, the principal of Langley’s Dorothy Peacock Elementary, found a fun way to announce that classes were cancelled.

T-shirt frisbee

It was so cold in Whistler, one man found a whole new way to play frisbee.

Transit troubles

There was nothing funny about Metro Vancouver’s transit troubles for commuters on Wednesday morning, with dozens of bus routes affected, SkyTrain station closures and train delays.

Nevertheless, the winter weather created some unusual scenes.

If you are wondering where all the buses are. pic.twitter.com/iGVxa2b4On — Mike McDonald (@BCMikeMcD) January 15, 2020

!!! The platform at the Gilmore Millennium Line station is completely snowed over #BCStorm @TransLink pic.twitter.com/WkSpAYRdAA — Simon Little (@simonplittle) January 15, 2020

Bad drivers

And of course, as always, there were a number of drivers giving us all a lesson of what not to do in the snow.

For some tips and tricks on how to safely navigate the roads in snowy conditions, check out our explainer here.

Don't do what Donny Don't does: Be an un-safe driver in this weather. This scene was captured live on Global BC Morning, showing a driver pulling a U-turn on the Pattullo bridge deck. pic.twitter.com/OvW0H1MzQR — Global BC (@GlobalBC) January 15, 2020