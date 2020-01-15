Menu

Vancouver snow

Snow day sillies: From bike-lane skiers to shoveling unicorns, Metro Vancouver basks in snow

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 4:47 pm
Updated January 15, 2020 4:50 pm
Making the best of a bad situation, city skiers take to B.C. streets
WATCH: Making the best of a bad situation, city skiers take to B.C. streets

Metro Vancouver is digging out from one of its heaviest snowfalls in years.

Canada loves to joke about how the South Coast reacts to winter weather, and there’s no doubt things can get a little bit nutty on the roads and the transit system.

But can you really blame a city that Environment Canada says gets fewer than nine days a year with more than 0.2 centimetres of snow?

READ MORE: Lower Mainland digs out after snowstorm causes highway, transit station closures

The blast of seasonal weather can also create some entertaining and wintry scenes, as locals struggle to cope with the snow — or revel in it.

Here’s a roundup of some of the more unusual sights around the Lower Mainland amid this week’s snowstorm.

Seaside skiers

With more than 10 centimetres of snow (and as much as 28 in some areas), some Lower Mainland residents took the opportunity to dig out their cross-country skis for a seasonal commute.

South Coast shredding

Other locals hauled out their snowboards and sleds, transforming streets and driveways into impromptu downhill runs.

Unusual snow shovelers

One Vancouver man was spotted on Tuesday making use of an unusual snow shovel — a folding chair.

Meanwhile, in Surrey, a unicorn was spotted doing the job.

Snow day singer

For the first time this season, virtually all schools on the South Coast were closed for a snow day.

Shawn Davids, the principal of Langley’s Dorothy Peacock Elementary, found a fun way to announce that classes were cancelled.

T-shirt frisbee

It was so cold in Whistler, one man found a whole new way to play frisbee.

Transit troubles

There was nothing funny about Metro Vancouver’s transit troubles for commuters on Wednesday morning, with dozens of bus routes affected, SkyTrain station closures and train delays.

Nevertheless, the winter weather created some unusual scenes.

Bad drivers

And of course, as always, there were a number of drivers giving us all a lesson of what not to do in the snow.

For some tips and tricks on how to safely navigate the roads in snowy conditions, check out our explainer here.

SnowSnowfallVancouver snowMetro Vancouver snowVancouver transitVancouver snowfallfun in vancouver snowsnow transitvancouver skiingvancouver snow fun
