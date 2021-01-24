Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Alleged Canadian drug baron arrested by Dutch police on Interpol warrant

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 24, 2021 8:19 am
FILE PHOTO: A man passes an Interpol logo during the handing over ceremony of the new premises for Interpol's Global Complex for Innovation, a research and development facility, in Singapore September 30, 2014.
FILE PHOTO: A man passes an Interpol logo during the handing over ceremony of the new premises for Interpol's Global Complex for Innovation, a research and development facility, in Singapore September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

A suspected Canadian drug baron has been arrested in the Netherlands on an Interpol warrant, according to Dutch and Australian police.

The 57-year-old was detained Friday and is of “significant interest” to Australian and other law enforcement agencies, according to a statement Sunday from the Australian federal police.

Read more: Canadian resident arrested in relation to massive cannabis bust at U.S. border

It says he was targeted as part of an operation that dismantled a global crime syndicate in 2019 that was accused of trading large amounts of illegal drugs and laundering the profits. The Australian police plan to seek his extradition.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'RCMP announce organized crime busts in Halifax after public concern' RCMP announce organized crime busts in Halifax after public concern
RCMP announce organized crime busts in Halifax after public concern – Dec 10, 2020

Dutch national police tweeted that he was arrested at the request of Australian authorities via Interpol. The international police agency did not comment on the arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect’s name was not released.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
AustraliaInterpolThe NetherlandsDutch policeAustralian Policecanada drug baroncanada drug bustCanadian detained NetherlandsCanadian drug baroninterpol warrant
Flyers
More weekly flyers