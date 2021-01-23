Montreal beats Vancouver Canucks 5-2 Saturday evening

Send this page to someone via email

Corey Perry scored in his debut for the Canadiens Saturday, helping Montreal down the Vancouver Canucks 5-2.

Perry slotted into the lineup for Joel Armia, who suffered a concussion in a hit from Vancouver’s Tyler Myers as the Canadiens trounced the Canucks 7-3 on Thursday.

Saturday’s game, the third in four nights between the two sides, also saw Nick Suzuki, Brendan Gallagher, Jonathan Drouin and Joel Edmundson score for Montreal (4-0-2).

Elias Pettersson and Nils Hoglander responded for Vancouver (2-5-0).

Carey Price made 23 saves to collect his 350th NHL win.

Canucks goalie Braden Holtby stopped 27-of-32 shots.

