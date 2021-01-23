Menu

Montreal beats Vancouver Canucks 5-2 Saturday evening

By Gemma Karstens-Smith The Canadian Press
Montreal downs Vancouver 5-2 Saturday evening.
Montreal downs Vancouver 5-2 Saturday evening.

Corey Perry scored in his debut for the Canadiens Saturday, helping Montreal down the Vancouver Canucks 5-2.

Perry slotted into the lineup for Joel Armia, who suffered a concussion in a hit from Vancouver’s Tyler Myers as the Canadiens trounced the Canucks 7-3 on Thursday.

Saturday’s game, the third in four nights between the two sides, also saw Nick Suzuki, Brendan Gallagher, Jonathan Drouin and Joel Edmundson score for Montreal (4-0-2).

Read more: Montreal Canadiens defeat Vancouver Canucks 7-3

Elias Pettersson and Nils Hoglander responded for Vancouver (2-5-0).

Carey Price made 23 saves to collect his 350th NHL win.

Canucks goalie Braden Holtby stopped 27-of-32 shots.

Click to play video 'Frontline workers sing national anthem at Canucks home opener' Frontline workers sing national anthem at Canucks home opener
Frontline workers sing national anthem at Canucks home opener
© 2021 The Canadian Press
