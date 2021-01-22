Menu

Sports

Montreal Canadiens defeat Vancouver Canucks 7-3

By Gemma Karstens-Smith The Canadian Press

Tyler Toffoli continued to run amok over the Canucks Thursday, tallying two goals and an assist as the Montreal Canadiens dominated Vancouver 7-3.

The three points added to the hat trick Toffoli scored against his former team in Vancouver’s 6-5 shootout win over Montreal on Wednesday.

Read more: Canucks edge Montreal Canadiens 6-5 in Vancouver home-opener

Joel Armia had two goals and two assists, and Josh Anderson, Jake Evans and Ben Chiarot each scored for the Canadiens (3-0-2) Thursday.

Vancouver (2-4-0) got a pair of goals from Bo Horvat, one from Brandon Sutter and a pair of assists from Tyler Myers, who took a five-minute major for a checking to the head on Armia late in the third period to go along with three minors for a total of 11 minutes in penalties.

Read more: B.C. front-line workers sing national anthem at Vancouver Canucks home opener

Montreal goalie Jake Allen registered 14 saves and captured the 150th win of his NHL career.

Thatcher Demko stopped 35-of-42 shots for the Canucks.

Hope for Vancouver Canucks to play home games when the NHL season starts – Jan 1, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
