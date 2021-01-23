Menu

Lifestyle

Creekside Theatre brings in kids with new offering of Esports

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted January 23, 2021 9:47 pm
Click to play video 'Creekside Theatre takes on Esports' Creekside Theatre takes on Esports
Lake Country's Creekside Theatre has hosted award-winning musicians, comedians and now is hosting Esports as a way to give kids a safe and fun way to escape from everyday stresses and get out of the house for a few hours.

Lake Country could soon be known as a sporting hot spot. Esports that is.

Kids can now come into the Creekside Theatre, socially distance and engage in some friendly competition with their friends.

“We lost a lot of things to look forward to at this time people lost holidays, people lost events so kids can look forward to an activity that they can come hang out,” said Ryan Donn, District of Lake Country cultural development coordinator.

“This is a venue that’s the community’s. Yes there is a pandemic, this is a community theatre, let’s find a way to use it while following Public Health Orders.”

Read more: British Columbia teen part of worldwide eSports explosion

Appointments must be booked ahead of time and only groups of up to four people can play at one time.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Revelstoke, B.C. podcast for kids, The Cubs Club, takes off

“It’s something different,” said Donn. “It’s not a music show and it’s not a comedy show but, they can come to watch their friends and they can be a part of it.”

Once large groups are allowed to gather once again Donn plans on hosting larger tournaments. Until then sign up for a turn sign up on the District of Lake Country’s website. 

