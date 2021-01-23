Creekside Theatre brings in kids with new offering of Esports

Send this page to someone via email

Lake Country could soon be known as a sporting hot spot. Esports that is.

Kids can now come into the Creekside Theatre, socially distance and engage in some friendly competition with their friends.

“We lost a lot of things to look forward to at this time people lost holidays, people lost events so kids can look forward to an activity that they can come hang out,” said Ryan Donn, District of Lake Country cultural development coordinator.

“This is a venue that’s the community’s. Yes there is a pandemic, this is a community theatre, let’s find a way to use it while following Public Health Orders.”

Appointments must be booked ahead of time and only groups of up to four people can play at one time.

“It’s something different,” said Donn. “It’s not a music show and it’s not a comedy show but, they can come to watch their friends and they can be a part of it.”

Once large groups are allowed to gather once again Donn plans on hosting larger tournaments. Until then sign up for a turn sign up on the District of Lake Country’s website.