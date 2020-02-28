Street festival, Esports tournament part of Grey Cup activities in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

The Grey Cup game in Regina may be nine months away, but the Saskatchewan Roughriders said planning is well underway.

The team announced Friday that for the first time in CFL history, the championship game and festivities will both be held on the same footprint.

The game is at Mosaic Stadium on Nov. 22, and a street festival will run next door at Evraz Place starting on Nov. 17.

“Today’s announcements are possible, thanks to our partners and the unwavering support of the province and the City of Regina,” Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds said Friday in a statement.

“We’ve been hard at work since we won the bid almost a year ago to make our dreams for this event come alive, and we’re thrilled to be able to share some of that hard work with everyone now.”

Story continues below advertisement

Reynolds, who also serves as festival co-chair, said there will be something for everyone with activities running morning through night.

New for 2020 is the League of Legends Canadian Nationals Esport Tournament during the festival.

League of Legends is the largest and most popular Esports game in the world, featuring teams and individuals competing in matches to destroy the core structures on their opponent’s base.

Qualifying will take place in the months leading up to Grey Cup week, with the finalist competing for their share of the $50,000 prize pool.

“Technology is a huge focus for us as we plan the 2020 Grey Cup festival,” said Grey Cup Festival executive director Mike Edwards.

“The (League of Legends) tournament will help engage a new generation of fans with the festival that may not have attended before.”

1:44 Regina hopes to see $95 million in economic activity come with 2020 Grey Cup Regina hopes to see $95 million in economic activity come with 2020 Grey Cup

The Riders also said six small-to-medium-sized communities in the province will receive $25,000 from the Richardson Pioneer Community Celebration.

The money will go toward assets or infrastructure that promote health, wellness and active living. The winning communities will also receive support from the organizing committee to host a party to help with fundraising.

Story continues below advertisement

Single-seat tickets for the Grey Cup game go on sale to the public on June 16, and festival tickets will be available in mid- to late-June, the club added.