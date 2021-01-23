New Brunswick reports 17 new coronavirus cases, Edmundston region goes into lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reports 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and said Zone 4 (Edmundston region) will go into lockdown effective at 11:59 p.m.

According to Public Health, five of the overall cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton region), one case in Zone 2 (Saint John region), 10 cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), one case in Zone 5 (Campbellton region).

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation, said health officials.

“As we continue to manage our reality of COVID-19 in the province, I strongly advise everyone who is displaying COVID-19 symptoms to please get tested. Do not take chances with your health and those of your loved ones and others in the community,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

“Our objective with the implementation of the lockdown measures in Zone 4 effective tonight is to reduce opportunities for transmission by having people limit their movements to the greatest extent possible. When we stop moving and interactions, we stop COVID-19,” she said Saturday.

A detailed list of lockdown restrictions, including what can remain open and what must close, is available online. These restrictions are expected to stay in place for a minimum of 14 days, according to the province.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, travel into New Brunswick will also be restricted.

“Everyone entering the province will have to self-isolate for 14 days. Exceptions will include those who travel back and forth daily for work, commercial transportation operators, and those that must travel for medical care, child care and child custody,” the province stated.

However, most of these travellers will have to be tested weekly, with the province saying that testing access will be improved to facilitate this requirement.

Travellers must ensure that their travel is registered by applying at www.gnb.ca/travelregistration.

Zones 1, 2 and 3 remain at the red level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Zones 5, 6 and 7 remain at the orange level.

The province said the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,104 and 762 have recovered.

There have been 13 deaths, and the number of active cases is 328. Five patients are hospitalized with three in intensive care.

As of Saturday, 186,796 tests have been conducted.

