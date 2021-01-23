Foul play not suspected in Port Moody woman’s disappearance, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Port Moody police say foul play is not suspected in the case of a woman who has been missing since Monday.

Trina Hunt, 48, was last seen at her home in the Heritage Mountain neighbourhood, and her family and friends say her disappearance is out of character.

Police issued a brief media release Friday, ruling out foul play and saying Hunt’s family had been completely cooperative with investigators.

“We thank them for their support of our ongoing investigation,” police said.

Search continues for missing Port Moody woman

On Thursday, Hunt’s family said that a massive community ground search for Hunt was being suspended.

Police say their investigation into her disappearance remains active.

Supporters were also coordinating a postering push for Saturday, ahead of expected snowy weather overnight.

Investigators are asking for any video shot in the Heritage Mountain area on Jan. 18, between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Hunt is described as five-foot-four and 120 pounds. She is believed to be wearing a puffy, black North Face jacket with a teal green collar and purple shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Port Moody police at 604-461-3456.