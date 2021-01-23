Menu

Foul play not suspected in Port Moody woman’s disappearance, police say

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 23, 2021 12:01 pm
Click to play video 'Volunteers search for missing Port Moody woman' Volunteers search for missing Port Moody woman
WATCH: A large group of volunteers is helping in the search from Trina Hunt, the 48 year-old Port Moody woman who was last seen Monday. Rumina Daya reports.

Port Moody police say foul play is not suspected in the case of a woman who has been missing since Monday.

Trina Hunt, 48, was last seen at her home in the Heritage Mountain neighbourhood, and her family and friends say her disappearance is out of character.

Read more: Community search on hold, police continue to investigate Port Moody woman’s disappearance

Police issued a brief media release Friday, ruling out foul play and saying Hunt’s family had been completely cooperative with investigators.

“We thank them for their support of our ongoing investigation,” police said.

Click to play video 'Search continues for missing Port Moody woman' Search continues for missing Port Moody woman
Search continues for missing Port Moody woman

On Thursday, Hunt’s family said that a massive community ground search for Hunt was being suspended.

Police say their investigation into her disappearance remains active.

Supporters were also coordinating a postering push for Saturday, ahead of expected snowy weather overnight.

READ MORE: Langley, B.C. dad of newborn son found safe

Investigators are asking for any video shot in the Heritage Mountain area on Jan. 18, between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Hunt is described as five-foot-four and 120 pounds. She is believed to be wearing a puffy, black North Face jacket with a teal green collar and purple shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Port Moody police at 604-461-3456.

