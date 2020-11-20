Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Langley, B.C. dad of newborn son missing since Nov. 10

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 20, 2020 6:43 pm
Click to play video 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?' What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020

A search is underway for a Langley, B.C. dad with a newborn son who has been missing since Nov. 10.

Joel Reed Goddard, 32, was last seen at his home in Willoughby, according to Langley RCMP.

Police believe he is driving a black GMC Terrain, but say he has not been seen in more than a week and his family is very concerned for his well-being.

Read more: Young Surrey B.C. mom missing with her 3-year-old daughter

Goddard is described as six-feet-tall and 172 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve white cotton t-shirt and grey sweatpants.

Trending Stories
Joel Goddard has not been seen since his left his home in Langley on Nov. 10. Photo courtesy of GoFundMe.
Joel Goddard has not been seen since his left his home in Langley on Nov. 10. Photo courtesy of GoFundMe.

Family and friends have started a GoFundMe for Goddard’s wife and son and they hope to use some of the money to hire a helicopter to aid in the search.

Story continues below advertisement

They said he left home with no wallet or phone.

Langley RCMP is asking anyone with information that might assist police to find Goddard, to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 and quote file number 2020-39094.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
missing personMissingLangley RCMPMissing in BCJoel GoddardLangley missing personLangley RCMP missingMissing person Langley
Flyers
More weekly flyers