Langley, B.C. dad of newborn son missing since Nov. 10

A search is underway for a Langley, B.C. dad with a newborn son who has been missing since Nov. 10.

Joel Reed Goddard, 32, was last seen at his home in Willoughby, according to Langley RCMP.

Police believe he is driving a black GMC Terrain, but say he has not been seen in more than a week and his family is very concerned for his well-being.

Goddard is described as six-feet-tall and 172 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve white cotton t-shirt and grey sweatpants.

Joel Goddard has not been seen since his left his home in Langley on Nov. 10. Photo courtesy of GoFundMe.

Family and friends have started a GoFundMe for Goddard’s wife and son and they hope to use some of the money to hire a helicopter to aid in the search.

They said he left home with no wallet or phone.

Langley RCMP is asking anyone with information that might assist police to find Goddard, to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 and quote file number 2020-39094.