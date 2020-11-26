Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Langley father of newborn, missing since Nov. 10, found safe

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 26, 2020 1:53 pm
Click to play video 'Langley RCMP searching for 32-year-old Josh Goddard' Langley RCMP searching for 32-year-old Josh Goddard
(Nov. 20) Langley RCMP searching for 32-year-old Josh Goddard

The Langley, B.C., father of a newborn boy, who was missing for more than two weeks, has been found safe.

Joel Reed Goddard was last seen on Nov. 10, kicking off a major search effort.

Read more: Langley, B.C. dad of newborn son missing since Nov. 10

Langley RCMP said it discovered his ATM card had been used to make a withdrawal at the Abbotsford Airport on Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Officers attended and found him safe inside his vehicle in the airport’s parking lot.

Investigators thanked the public for their help in the search.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MissingMissing ManLangleyLangley RCMPAbbotsford AirportJoel GoddardMissing Man Found Safemissing man safe
Flyers
More weekly flyers