Langley father of newborn, missing since Nov. 10, found safe

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Langley, B.C., father of a newborn boy, who was missing for more than two weeks, has been found safe.

Joel Reed Goddard was last seen on Nov. 10, kicking off a major search effort.

Langley RCMP said it discovered his ATM card had been used to make a withdrawal at the Abbotsford Airport on Wednesday.

Officers attended and found him safe inside his vehicle in the airport’s parking lot.

Investigators thanked the public for their help in the search.

Advertisement