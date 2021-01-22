Coronavirus: Douglas Mental Health Institute in Montreal battles COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

The Douglas Mental Health Institute is battling a COVID-19 outbreak in one of its units.

The regional health authority responsible for the hospital confirmed 23 patients are infected as of Friday.

“No employee tested positive,” said in a statement Hélène Bergeron-Gamache, a spokesperson for the CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal.

Patients who tested positive were transferred to a “hot zone” within the hospital.

“Fortunately, the majority of patients are asymptomatic or are experiencing mild symptoms,” Bergeron-Gamache said.

Visits to the hospital have been suspended. Those who were in contact with a diagnosed case are being contacted so they can get tested for the virus.

The Douglas is the designated hospital to receive all COVID-19-positive patients on the island who are clinically diagnosed with psychiatric conditions.

