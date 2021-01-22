Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Douglas Mental Health Institute in Montreal battles COVID-19 outbreak

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted January 22, 2021 9:13 pm
The Douglas Mental Health University Institute, Wednesday, June 8, 2016.
The Douglas Mental Health University Institute, Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Global News

The Douglas Mental Health Institute is battling a COVID-19 outbreak in one of its units.

The regional health authority responsible for the hospital confirmed 23 patients are infected as of Friday.

Read more: Inside the ‘red zone’ of Montreal’s Douglas Mental Health University Institute

“No employee tested positive,” said in a statement Hélène Bergeron-Gamache, a spokesperson for the CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Patients who tested positive were transferred to a “hot zone” within the hospital.

“Fortunately, the majority of patients are asymptomatic or are experiencing mild symptoms,” Bergeron-Gamache said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Mental health issues spiking at Montreal General Hospital during COVID-19 pandemic

Story continues below advertisement

Visits to the hospital have been suspended. Those who were in contact with a diagnosed case are being contacted so they can get tested for the virus.

The Douglas is the designated hospital to receive all COVID-19-positive patients on the island who are clinically diagnosed with psychiatric conditions.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Continued call for curfew exemption, as study shows spike in tickets for homeless' Coronavirus: Continued call for curfew exemption, as study shows spike in tickets for homeless
Coronavirus: Continued call for curfew exemption, as study shows spike in tickets for homeless
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaDouglas Hospital OutbreakDouglas Mental Health Institute
Flyers
More weekly flyers