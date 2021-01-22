Coronavirus: 20 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Port Coquitlam jail

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the North Fraser Pretrial Centre, where 20 inmates have tested positive.

Fraser Health said Friday it was working with BC Corrections, which operates the facility, and the Provincial Health Services Authority to control the spread of the infection.

Contact tracers are also following up with anyone who had contact with the inmates who tested positive.

It was not immediately clear if any staff members had tested positive.

Global News has reached out to the Ministry of Public Safety for more information and details on what protocols are in place for staff and inmates.

