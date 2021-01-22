Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: 20 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Port Coquitlam jail

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 22, 2021 8:55 pm
Click to play video 'How B.C. health officials plan to execute mass vaccination plan' How B.C. health officials plan to execute mass vaccination plan
Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has analysis on Friday's announcement by the province to vaccinate 4.3 million British Columbians.

Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the North Fraser Pretrial Centre, where 20 inmates have tested positive.

Fraser Health said Friday it was working with BC Corrections, which operates the facility, and the Provincial Health Services Authority to control the spread of the infection.

Read more: New COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at B.C. prison hit hardest by virus in April

Contact tracers are also following up with anyone who had contact with the inmates who tested positive.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

It was not immediately clear if any staff members had tested positive.

Global News has reached out to the Ministry of Public Safety for more information and details on what protocols are in place for staff and inmates.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Calls for faster action to stop COVID-19 spread in prisons' Calls for faster action to stop COVID-19 spread in prisons
Calls for faster action to stop COVID-19 spread in prisons – Apr 24, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirusbc coronavirusCOVIDBC COVID-19bc covidRemand Centrecoronavirus jailnorth fraser pretrial centrecoronavirus bc jailcovid jailcovid prison
Flyers
More weekly flyers