Woman in critical condition after struck by a bus at downtown Montreal terminal

A 27-year-old woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition after she was struck by a bus Friday evening.
Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said a 911 call reporting the incident came in at around 5 p.m.
It happened at a bus terminal near the intersection St-Antoine and Mansfield streets in the downtown core.
Preliminary information gathered by police indicate the bus was heading east on St-Antoine when it turned into the terminal just east of Mansfield. That’s when the pedestrian was struck.
Collision experts are at the scene.
St-Antoine Street is closed at Mansfield to allow for the investigation.
Police said at 8:30 p.m. that they are awaiting an update on the status of the woman’s health.
