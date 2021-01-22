Menu

Canada

Woman in critical condition after struck by a bus at downtown Montreal terminal

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted January 22, 2021 8:55 pm
Montreal police are investigating after a pedestrian was critically injured after she was struck by a bus in downtown Montreal. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
Montreal police are investigating after a pedestrian was critically injured after she was struck by a bus in downtown Montreal. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

A 27-year-old woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition after she was struck by a bus Friday evening.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said a 911 call reporting the incident came in at around 5 p.m.

Read more: Pedestrian dead after being hit by truck on sidewalk in Saint-Laurent

It happened at a bus terminal near the intersection St-Antoine and Mansfield streets in the downtown core.

Preliminary information gathered by police indicate the bus was heading east on St-Antoine when it turned into the terminal just east of Mansfield. That’s when the pedestrian was struck.

Read more: Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by car in Montreal’s west end

Collision experts are at the scene.

St-Antoine Street is closed at Mansfield to allow for the investigation.

Police said at 8:30 p.m. that they are awaiting an update on the status of the woman’s health.

