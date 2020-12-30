Menu

Crime

Man taken to hospital after being struck by car in Montreal’s west end

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted December 30, 2020 2:44 pm
Closeup of a light bar from a Montreal police car in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
Closeup of a light bar from a Montreal police car in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

A man is in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in Montreal’s west end on Wednesday afternoon.

Montreal police say the pedestrian was conscious but they could not provide more details about the incident or the victim.

He was injured near the intersection of Sherbrooke Street and Grey Avenue, according to police.

Witnesses in the area say Sherbrooke Street is off-limits to traffic as police remain at the scene.

With files from Global News’ Dan Spector

