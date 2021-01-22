Coronavirus: 11 more cases at Big White, outbreak declared at Kamloops hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The Big White community cluster grew another 11 cases, Interior Health announced on Friday.

The extra cases pushed the overall total to 214 since the cluster at the ski resort near Kelowna was first announced in mid-December.

Of the 11 new cases, seven are said to reside or work at Big White.

Of the 214 overall cases linked to the cluster, 137 reside or work at Big White.

There are also 45 active cases, and the next update regarding Big White will be Tuesday, Jan. 26.

In related news, Interior Health also declared an outbreak at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

“As of Friday morning, six patients and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19,” said Interior Health. “Patients with COVID-19 from this unit have been relocated to the COVID unit.”

According to the health agency, the outbreak happened in 6 South, a surgical unit.

Interior Health said surgeries will continue at Royal Inland Hospital, but that they will take place on another floor, with 6 South being closed until further notice.

“Our staff and physicians have worked hard to keep COVID-19 out of the hospital, which was no simple feat considering the number of communities served by RIH,” said medical health officer Dr. Carol Fenton.

“Now we will work together to quickly contain this outbreak and support the staff and patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.”

