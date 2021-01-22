Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: 11 more cases at Big White, outbreak declared at Kamloops hospital

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 22, 2021 8:26 pm
Interior Health says six patients and two staff members at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops have tested positive for COVID-19.
Interior Health says six patients and two staff members at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops have tested positive for COVID-19. Google Maps

The Big White community cluster grew another 11 cases, Interior Health announced on Friday.

The extra cases pushed the overall total to 214 since the cluster at the ski resort near Kelowna was first announced in mid-December.

Of the 11 new cases, seven are said to reside or work at Big White.

Of the 214 overall cases linked to the cluster, 137 reside or work at Big White.

Read more: B.C. reports another 508 COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

There are also 45 active cases, and the next update regarding Big White will be Tuesday, Jan. 26.

In related news, Interior Health also declared an outbreak at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

Story continues below advertisement

“As of Friday morning, six patients and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19,” said Interior Health. “Patients with COVID-19 from this unit have been relocated to the COVID unit.”

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Dr. Bonnie outlines B.C.’s mass immunization plan' Coronavirus: Dr. Bonnie outlines B.C.’s mass immunization plan
Coronavirus: Dr. Bonnie outlines B.C.’s mass immunization plan

According to the health agency, the outbreak happened in 6 South, a surgical unit.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Interior Health said surgeries will continue at Royal Inland Hospital, but that they will take place on another floor, with 6 South being closed until further notice.

“Our staff and physicians have worked hard to keep COVID-19 out of the hospital, which was no simple feat considering the number of communities served by RIH,” said medical health officer Dr. Carol Fenton.

“Now we will work together to quickly contain this outbreak and support the staff and patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'What to watch as interior COVID-19 cases increase' What to watch as interior COVID-19 cases increase
What to watch as interior COVID-19 cases increase
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19KelownaOkanaganbc coronavirusCOVIDKamloopsInterior HealthInterior Health Authoritybig whiteBig White Ski Resortcommunity clusterRoyal Inland HospitalBig White community cluster
Flyers
More weekly flyers