New memory kits coming to southern Alberta libraries to support those living with dementia

Send this page to someone via email

As Alzheimer’s Awareness Month nears its end, a local partnership is bringing more resources to southern Alberta to support those living with dementia.

In 2018, the Chinook Arch Regional Library System began working with the Alzheimer Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories to develop a connection that could bring high-quality tools to the surrounding communities.

Initially, they developed 13 memory kits to supply more than 30 libraries across southwestern Alberta.

Now, with the help of a $5,000 grant from the COVID Community Roots Program through Alberta Blue Cross, a few dozen more will be added.

“We are hoping over the next two to three months to issue the new 40-plus kits,” said Lisa Weekes. “We’re just doing some final curation under the guidance and support of the Alzheimer Society to make sure the kits contain a good assortment of activities and materials.”

Story continues below advertisement

Weekes, the manager of partnerships and community development at the Chinook Arch Regional Library System, says there was a clear need for more of these materials, with the supply they currently have in high demand.

“Many of our rural communities face challenges in trying to access resources, especially free resources,” she added. “This is a real win-win.”

The kits contain activity booklets that accompany various video episodes with music, bonus audio CDs, as well as information folders from the Alzheimer Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories.

The incoming kits will feature a variety of topics, with titles including school days, train rides, joy of food, Halloween, songs of England, favourite things (spring, summer, fall and winter), county fairs, and work life.

Christene Gordon, the provincial lead in client services and programs at the Alzheimer Society, says one of the main purposes of the memory kit is to connect family and friends through the act of reminiscing.

“They’re really conversation starters,” Gordon explained. “Being able to have mom, dad, the kids, all kind of connect with maybe grandma’s past experiences, [it’s] a great way to prompt that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Gordon says the population of Albertan’s dealing with dementia — with 60 to 80 per cent of those having Alzheimer’s — will see an increase as more people age.

“As the baby boomers move through and get older and older, we’re going to see an exponentially larger population of people directly affected.”

Currently, the Alzheimer Society estimates 46,000 Albertans are living with dementia. By 2043, that number will have risen to 225,000. While there is no cure for the disease, Gordon says it’s important to know there are resources to make the journey easier.

“Alzheimer’s disease is much more than memory loss, which is what people always focus on,” Gordon said. “Everybody kind of goes through a unique journey with Alzheimer’s disease.”

The current memory kits are available for curbside pickup at a variety of locations within the Chinook Regional Library system, as COVID-19 restrictions don’t currently allow for in-person service.

Anyone interested in obtaining a free kit is encouraged to contact their local library online or over the phone.