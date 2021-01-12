Community boxes: How little libraries and kindness cupboards are connecting Lethbridge residents

In 2015, a partnership was created between the City of Lethbridge, the Lethbridge Public Library (LPL), and the Ability Resource Centre to bring a new project to the city: Little Lethbridge Libraries.

Terra Plato, CEO with the Lethbridge Public Library, says a grant obtained by the city allowed them to erect 20 community boxes around the city, which are still operational years later.

Four boxes were also put up at the University of Lethbridge.

“The wonderful thing about this type of library is that it doesn’t require the Lethbridge Public Library to be there for people to use it,” Plato explained. “The idea is that people can use it any time that is good for them.”

While the boxes operate on a “take a book, leave a book” idea, the LPL does maintain them, stocking them with materials and conducting repairs as needed.

Plato says when the library closed its doors due to COVID-19 and no curbside pickup was available, they spent a good deal of time making sure the little libraries were accessible to Lethbridge residents.

“From March to June of (2020), our staff restocked the libraries 136 times using more than 3000 materials from the library’s collections,” she said. “It’s hard to know how much they’re being used, but the response from the community has been positive.”

Several Facebook users shared their experiences using the boxes with Global News, with most saying they’re a good way to connect the community.

Rebecca Longpre writes: “If I’m walking past one and there’s a book that looks interesting, I’ll grab it and bring three or four by later to replace it! It’s a neat way to be exposed to new material.”

“I built one!” Cinnamon Eller said. “It’s been such a great way to interact with neighbors and the community. At the start of the pandemic some sweet soul even left masks in mine.”

Along with the 20 initial boxes, Plato says they have been contacted by individuals looking to install their own versions, pointing them toward resources to help them do so.

A full list of Little Lethbridge Libraries is available online, as well as a map with locations in-and-around southern Alberta.

“It does include boxes that we didn’t install and we have nothing to do with,” Plato said.

“We do try and ensure that it’s a relatively robust resource.” Tweet This

Some are using the same idea to give back with more than just books.

Lethbridge resident Merv Caven and his family decided to erect a “kindness cupboard” on their fence around Christmas, as a way to give back.

He says they got the idea from hearing about a similar project in the United States.

“This was just a way for somebody to come to us if they needed some sort of help or assistance, or even just a meal to get them to their next payday,” Caven explained.

Similar to the little libraries, the kindness cupboard asks users to take what they need and leave what they can. Common items include canned food, shampoo, tooth paste, and other necessities.

Caven said they were surprised to find the need increasing after the holidays, and have decided to keep the project going.

“All of a sudden our neighbourhood started contributing,” he added. “We thought it might be a project where we might be out of pocket on a consistent basis, but it really hasn’t been through generosity of different organizations dropping off canned goods and different items.

“Whoever has the time or the ability or the capacity to do something like this, why not?”

So far, the Cavens haven’t experienced any vandalism or misuse of the box.