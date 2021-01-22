Menu

Crime

Intended victim contacts Langley RCMP after targeted shooting

By Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted January 22, 2021 5:44 pm
The intended victim of a shooting in Langley Thursday night has come forward to police.

Langley RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 19800 block of 82 Avenue.  When officers arrived on the scene at 8:30 pm, witnesses said they heard a vehicle speeding away. A stolen Audi was found unoccupied.

Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services conducted a search but were not able to find a weapon. Both the Audi and the victim’s vehicle were towed by police.

Click to play video 'Man shot multiple times in Langley underground parking lot' Man shot multiple times in Langley underground parking lot
Man shot multiple times in Langley underground parking lot

Police were later contacted by the man who said he was the intended target, officers confirmed. The victim sustained only minor injuries from the broken glass of his vehicle.

“The reason that there was a delay in reporting it was, first of all, the individual wanted to get away from the area and secondly, he didn’t have his phone with him,” Cpl. Holly Largy said in a release.

Read more: Dashcam video shows burning van rolling through Langley, B.C., intersection following shooting

He is known to the police and has been cooperating with the investigation, police confirmed.

While Langley RCMP believe this was a targeted shooting, at this point, it isn’t making any link to gang activity.

If anyone has information, they’re asked to call Langley RCMP or CrimeStoppers.

 

 

 

