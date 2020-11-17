Menu

Crime

Dashcam video shows burning van rolling through Langley, B.C., intersection following shooting

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 17, 2020 8:02 pm
Click to play video 'Dramatic video shows Langley shooting suspects attempting getaway in burning van' Dramatic video shows Langley shooting suspects attempting getaway in burning van
WATCH: Dashcam video submitted to Global News shows a burning vehicle rolling through the intersection in Langley Township. Two men, possibly linked to an earlier shooting, can be seen jumping out of the van.

Langley RCMP are investigating a daytime shooting in the municipality on Tuesday.

Police say they responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Sandman Signature Suites in North Langley around 2 p.m. and found a man suffering from what is believed to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

A gold-coloured van fled the scene and was later found on fire in the 8800-block of 216 Street, according to police.

Trending Stories

Two males were seen leaving the burning van. One was taken into custody, RCMP said, while officers continue to search for the other.

Dashcam footage sent to Global News shows a burning van rolling through an intersection of 88 Avenue and 216 Street in Langley Township. Two people can be seen jumping out of the van and running away just before it crashed.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers.

— With files from Erin Ubels

