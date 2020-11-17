Dashcam video shows burning van rolling through Langley, B.C., intersection following shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Langley RCMP are investigating a daytime shooting in the municipality on Tuesday.

Police say they responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Sandman Signature Suites in North Langley around 2 p.m. and found a man suffering from what is believed to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

A gold-coloured van fled the scene and was later found on fire in the 8800-block of 216 Street, according to police.

Two males were seen leaving the burning van. One was taken into custody, RCMP said, while officers continue to search for the other.

Dashcam footage sent to Global News shows a burning van rolling through an intersection of 88 Avenue and 216 Street in Langley Township. Two people can be seen jumping out of the van and running away just before it crashed.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers.

— With files from Erin Ubels