COVID-19: Ross Memorial Hospital staff help tackle Lindsay long-term care outbreak; 13 new cases for health unit

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a drop from the daily record 40 reported 24 hours earlier.

The bulk of the new cases were in the City of Kawartha Lakes with 10, along with two new cases in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County, according to the update issued at 1:30 p.m.

A breakdown of cases was not available. Thursday’s surge in cases was attributed to the ongoing outbreak at Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care home in Lindsay. Declared on Jan. 9, there were 18 confirmed cases among residents and 15 among staff reported Thursday with “additional” cases expected in the coming days, the health unit reported.

Two more resident cases were reported by Caressant Care on Friday, increasing the overall total to 20 residents. Staff cases remain unchanged at 15 — 35 active cases overall.

Story continues below advertisement

“CC McLaughlin Road has requested assistance from Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, Ross Memorial Hospital and the Central East LHIN to help manage the outbreak,” Caressant Care stated. “Staff from Ross Memorial Hospital have volunteered to work alongside Caressant Care staff to help with housekeeping, infection control measure, and, where necessary, provide direct resident care.”

Global News Peterborough reached out to Caressant Care McLaughlin on Friday and was asked to contact the company’s head office in Woodstock, Ont. No response has been returned as of Friday afternoon.

HKPR District Health Unit COVID-19 data for Friday, Jan. 22. HKPR District Health Unit

The health unit is also dealing with eight other active coronavirus outbreaks at the following places:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Warkworth Place long-term care in Warkworth (declared Jan. 17 – one resident death, two staff test positive).

Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope (declared Jan. 1 – two resident deaths, 16 other residents and 15 staff members test positive)

Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg (declared Jan. 15 – one staff member)

Tower of Hope in Port Hope (declared Jan. 12 – one resident tests positive)

Canadian Centre for Addictions in Port Hope (declared Jan. 15, no case details available)

Maplewood retirement home in Brighton in Northumberland County (declared Jan. 9)

Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford (one staff member; declared Jan. 8)

Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls (one staff member; declared Jan. 8)

The new cases increase the overall number of cases to 788, which consists of 46 in Haliburton County, 387 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and 355 in Northumberland County.

Story continues below advertisement

There were also six resolved cases reported Friday, leaving 107 active cases overall, which includes seven in Haliburton County, 60 in the Kawarthas and 40 in Northumberland. The health unit notes case data is subject to change due to further case investigation, reassignment and/or data cleaning.

Of the 788 cases since the pandemic was declared, 652 are now resolved — approximately 83 per cent.

Since the pandemic’s beginning, there have been 42 COVID-19-related deaths, which includes 36 in the City of Kawartha Lakes — 28 associated with the outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in the spring of 2020. There have been six deaths in Northumberland County.

A new hospitalized case was reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes Friday. There have been 30 hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared: 21 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, eight in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

— More to come.

Advertisement