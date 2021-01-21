COVID-19: Outbreak at Lindsay long-term care ‘reflection’ of single-day record 35 new cases in Kawarthas

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports a single-day record 35 new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, attributing the jump to an ongoing outbreak at a long-term care home.

According to Chandra Tremblay, the health unit’s manager of corporate services and communications and IT, says the record-setting day is a “reflection” of the existing outbreak at Caressant Care McLoughlin, a long-term care home in Lindsay. The outbreak was declared on Jan. 9.

“As of this morning, there have been 18 confirmed cases in residents, and 15 confirmed cases in staff,” Tremblay told Global News Peterborough. “I understand that test results are still pending so we still could see some additional cases in the coming days.”

There were also three new cases in Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County, according to the update issued around 2 p.m. Thursday.

The 40 new cases in one day is a single-day record for the health unit, topping the 13 new cases reported on Jan. 7.

The health unit is dealing with eight other active coronavirus outbreaks at the following places:

Warkworth Place long-term care in Warkworth (declared Jan. 17 – one resident death, two staff test positive).

Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope (declared Jan. 1 – two resident deaths, 16 other residents and 15 staff members test positive)

Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg (declared Jan. 15 – one staff member)

Tower of Hope in Port Hope (declared Jan. 12 – one resident tests positive)

Canadian Centre for Addictions in Port Hope (declared Jan. 15, no case details available)

Maplewood retirement home in Brighton in Northumberland County (declared Jan. 9)

Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford (one staff member; declared Jan. 8)

Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls (one staff member; declared Jan. 8)

The new cases increase the overall number of cases to 775, which consists of 45 in Haliburton County, 377 in the Kawarthas and 353 in Northumberland.

There were four more resolved cases reported, leaving six active cases in Haliburton, 53 in the Kawarthas and 40 in Northumberland. The health unit notes case data is subject to change due to further case investigation and/or data cleaning.

Of the 775 cases since the pandemic was declared, 647 are now resolved — approximately 83 per cent — down from 88 per cent 24 hours earlier.

HKPR District Health Unit COVID-19 data for Thursday, Jan. 21. HKPR District Health Unit

Since the pandemic’s beginnings there have been 42 COVID-19-related deaths, which includes 36 in the City of Kawartha Lakes — 28 associated with an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon in the spring 2020. There have been six deaths in Northumberland County.

There have been 29 hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared: 20 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, eight in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County — unchanged this week.

