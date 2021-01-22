New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

New Brunswick will provide an update on COVID-19 Friday as cases continue to rise across the province.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will be participating in the briefing.

New Brunswick health officials reported 32 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Russell said in a Thursday briefing that the situation in Zone 4 is “gravely concerning.”

1:58 Parents taking their time before sending their children back to class Parents taking their time before sending their children back to class

Zone 4, the Edmundston region, has 113 active cases as of Thursday, over a third of the provincial total.

Story continues below advertisement

Friday’s briefing is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. AT and will be up on the Global News website.

More to come…