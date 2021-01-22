New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update Friday

New Brunswick will provide an update on COVID-19 Friday as cases continue to rise across the province.
Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will be participating in the briefing.
New Brunswick health officials reported 32 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday.
Russell said in a Thursday briefing that the situation in Zone 4 is “gravely concerning.”
Zone 4, the Edmundston region, has 113 active cases as of Thursday, over a third of the provincial total.
Friday’s briefing is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. AT and will be up on the Global News website.
More to come…
