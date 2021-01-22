Coronavirus: Feds send mobile health units to GTA to address hospital capacity crunch

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa is sending two mobile health units to the Greater Toronto Area to help address the strain COVID-19 is placing on hospitals.

The units will bring an additional 200 hospital beds to the area, to help free up space for people who need intensive care, and will provide medical equipment and supplies.

Ontario’s hospitals have been struggling with capacity challenges for weeks because of surging COVID-19 cases, especially in hot spots.

On Monday, the province said a new hospital set to open in Vaughan, Ont., will be used to help relieve the capacity crunch.

Premier Doug Ford said some patients from overcrowded Greater Toronto Area hospitals would be transferred to Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital when it opens on Feb. 7.

Ontario is reporting 2,662 new cases of COVID-19 today and 87 more deaths related to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said there are 779 new cases in Toronto, 542 in Peel Region, and 228 in York Region.

She said there are also 128 more cases in Waterloo Region and 118 in Windsor-Essex County.

More than 71,000 tests have been completed in Ontario since the last daily update.

The province is also reporting that 11,168 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since its last daily update.

A total of 264,985 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario so far.

