Embracing winter: Alberta backcountry reservations more than double from last year

Send this page to someone via email

Albertans’ will to venture outdoors is about to be put to the test with cold weather moving in.

So far, it’s been a relatively mild winter, prompting many to embrace new outdoor activities: skiing, skating and even winter camping.

“I think this year, people are just looking for a way to escape,” said Alison Cole with Alberta Parks. “Since we’re not going to Mexico and Jamaica anymore, we’re looking at how we can do it safely in our backyard.”

Read more: Tobogganing injuries on the rise in Alberta

Backcountry reservations have more than doubled over last year in recent weeks. Some 150 people made bookings with the province between Nov. 1 and Jan. 15, up from 70 during the same time last year.

Story continues below advertisement

“While we’re seeing increased numbers of visitation this winter, it’s not a new service that we’re offering,” Cole said.

The province’s 25 front-country campgrounds are open around Alberta during the winter months. But’s not for the faint of heart.

“A lot of our campgrounds don’t offer the running water in the winter season, so making sure you bring enough water for washing and cooking and drinking as well is super important. Bringing your own firewood is a good idea because some of our campgrounds may not offer it for purchase in the winter.”

Electricity is still on offer at most campgrounds, which means most RVs and trailers can run heaters, if they have them. Other options include insulated tents, furnace tents, or your traditional tent set-up with plenty of warm sleeping bags on the ready.

“There’s lots of huts and things out there, but they’re hard to book,” said Bryce Willigar, who owns Company of Adventurers, a group that usually takes school groups, Grades 7 to 9, on through the backcountry on overnight adventures.

“They build snow shelters — quinzee style snow shelters, like a dome and hollow them out — and sleep in them for usually one or two nights. So for three days, they’re living outside, and in the winter in January, February, March. So we give them all the skills they need to do that kind of thing,” Willigar said.

Story continues below advertisement

The pandemic has cancelled most school field trips this year, so Willigar started a new venture called Big Nature, which now offers private bookings for Albertans looking to broaden their winter camping horizons.

“You’re your own furnace,” said Willigar, emphasizing the importance of packing good gear: down sleeping bags, warm hats, boots, gloves and plenty of layers.

“It’s certainly more of a challenge, camping in the winter.” Tweet This

“The nights are pretty long,” Willigar said. “There’s a lot of rolling around in your sleeping bag. But keeping warm is definitely a challenge and good gear, I would say, is the number one.”

With the slowdown in school-based business, Willigar is also taking plenty of personal trips this year, mostly as a means to gain access to prime backcountry ski terrain.

“I’ve camped in the winter at -25 C, -30 C. And it’s doable. And it might sound funny, but there really isn’t that big of a difference between -10 and -30. It’s just cold.”

“Call me crazy, but, on purpose, I’m going winter camping.”

Story continues below advertisement

That may be good news for outdoor enthusiasts about to experience a big shift in weather patterns.

“After a gorgeous stretch of above seasonal highs, we will finish the month with cold weather,” said Global News weather specialist Jodi Hughes.

“Our highs will be around -10 C and -11 C next week, with lows between -17 C and -18 C and wind-chill values could make it feel like the mid -20s.”