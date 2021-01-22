Winter is coming. Why did it take so long?

3:14 Cold expected to hit parts of British Columbia Cold expected to hit parts of British Columbia

So far, this winter season has been pretty mild. Residents in the Okanagan have been playing tennis, and most of the South Coast have yet to see snow. The average temperature across BC since the beginning of December has been one to seven degrees above the climate normal, and above average conditions have been felt right across Canada and much of the U.S.

It's been toasty so far this winter! Through the first half of meteorological winter (Dec 1 – Jan 17), temperatures have been the warmest ever recorded in Edmonton, and the fifth warmest on record in Calgary. How above normal has your area been so far? 🌡️🔥 #abstorm #yegwx pic.twitter.com/RUlTCdK12o — ECCC Weather Alberta (@ECCCWeatherAB) January 18, 2021

So why haven’t we seen ‘real’ winter yet?

Let’s start with a quick explanation about where the cold air comes from. The coldest air originates over poles. Despite the term ‘polar vortex’ being recently used to describe a surge of arctic air into the lower latitudes, the technical definition of polar vortex is the swirling cold air and low pressure that sits over each pole. Around this polar vortex is a polar jet stream.

When the polar vortex is stable and the polar jet is strong, the cold air stays over the poles. That’s what occurred through most of December 2020.

But, when the polar vortex becomes unstable and the polar jet weak, cold air begins to plunge south in large lobes or troughs of cold air. This can happen over North America or any part of the Northern Hemisphere, and that’s when ‘real’ winter settles in.

So what makes the polar vortex unstable?

The strength of the polar jet and stability of the polar vortex depends on the difference in temperature between the poles and the equator. The larger the difference, the stronger the jet and more stable the polar vortex.

But in early January 2021, the polar vortex experienced a Sudden Stratospheric Warming or SSW. Some experts believe this SSW may have been caused by two major weather events; a record setting high pressure system over Mongolia, and a record setting ‘Bomb Cyclone’ over the North Pacific which disturbed the stratospheric winds of the polar vortex . There is much uncertainty around why the SSW occurred, but we do know the polar vortex is now unstable. Winter is coming!

The cold has already settled into Eastern Canada, but has yet to shift as far west as BC. The current computers models are showing this shift will occur in the coming days. Although the drop in temperature will not be dramatic in BC, it does mean the South Coast could finally get some snow.

