RCMP say 2 snowmobilers missing in northern Saskatchewan

Stanley Mission RCMP are trying to locate two missing snowmobilers in northern Saskatchewan.

Trevor Ross, 26, left Stanley Mission on a snowmobile on Wednesday morning and was reported to be travelling to La Ronge. He was travelling on a green Yamaha Bravo snowmobile with red stripes and was pulling a wooden sleigh, according to a press release.

He was travelling with another man from Stanley Mission, 29-year-old Samson Mcleod, and the pair were reportedly seen in La Ronge around 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of La Ronge Avenue.

RCMP said Ross was reported missing on Thursday after he failed to return to Stanley Mission and both have still not been found.

It’s unknown if they are in La Ronge, travelling on snowmobile trails or at another destination, according to the press release.

Police said the men are were dressed for snowmobiling but are concerned for their well-being due to the cold weather.

Community members, Civil Air Search and Rescue Association and the Canadian Rangers are actively searching for the men.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stanley Mission RCMP at 306-635-2390.

La Ronge is roughly 345 km north of Saskatoon.

