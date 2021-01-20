Peterborough police search for missing 11-year-old boy

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Police Service continues to investigate the report of a missing boy after receiving several tips about his whereabouts.

Police say Carter Ryan Pollock, 11, was last seen on Jan. 19 walking out of the Peterborough Regional Health Centre around 10 a.m.

He was seen approaching a dark grey pick-up truck but then walks away.

Police say there are concerns for Carter’s safety.

“If anyone is harboring the child or misleading police during the investigation, please come forward immediately to help us locate the child safe and sound,” police said Wednesday morning.

“Police want to remind the public that it is a criminal offence to obstruct police during an investigation.”

Carter is described as Caucasian, four feet 11 inches, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie with black markings on the arms, grey sweat pants, black sneakers, a black hat worn backwards and green-framed glasses.

“Police have received several tips and information on the boy’s whereabouts and continue to follow-up those leads,” police stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips (8477) or Crime Stoppers online.

A photo of Carter was not made available.

— More to come.