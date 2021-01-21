Menu

Crime

Niagara police identify victims in Fort Erie, Ont., double homicide

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 21, 2021 8:13 pm
Niagara police are appealing for help from the public in identifying the origin of a take-out food order that was found at a crime scene in Fort Erie on Tuesday Jan. 21, 2021.
Niagara police are appealing for help from the public in identifying the origin of a take-out food order that was found at a crime scene in Fort Erie on Tuesday Jan. 21, 2021. Niagara Regional Police

Two women found dead at a rental home in Fort Erie have been identified by Niagara police.

Investigators say the two were found with ‘obvious signs of trauma’ at a residence on the Niagara River Parkway, but have not yet released the cause of death.

Homicide detectives believe the women may have been a part of a larger group from outside of the Niagara Region that occupied the short-term rental on Jan. 18. Reports suggest a firearm was discharged which scattered the crowd.

Read more: Fort Erie double homicide investigation to include Niagara River search

With consent from two families, the deceased have been identified as 20-year-old Juliana Pannunzio of Windsor and 18-year-old Christina Crooks of Toronto, according to police.

A lead in the investigation is a takeout food order found at the scene in white styrofoam containers and a nondescript grey plastic bag with the number 923 written out with a black felt pen.

The content of the bags included a cheeseburger, fries, chicken wings, celery, carrots and blue cheese dressing. Five ketchup packets with the brand “SunSpun” were also found in the order.

It’s believed the food was ordered on Monday night or early on Tuesday. Investigators are hoping to identify the source of the food.

Anyone with information on the case can reach out to detectives at (905) 688-4111 ext. 1009134. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Crime
