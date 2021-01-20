Fort Erie double homicide investigation to include Niagara River search

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation into the murder of two women continues at a home along the Niagara Parkway, between Fort Erie and Niagara Falls.

Niagara Regional Police have said that they found the bodies of the two females, after they were called to a house in the Black Creek area, at 4:17 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police now confirm that they are investigating a homicide, that the house was operating as a short-term rental accommodation and that gunshots had been fired and everyone had fled, before officers arrived on scene.

Police add that they are still trying to identify everyone who was present, before and after the incident, noting that some of them were from outside the Niagara Region.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators also confirm the victims were part of the group, and had sustained obvious trauma to their bodies.

The service adds that the ongoing search for evidence includes the NRPS Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, which is searching in the nearby Niagara River.

Homicide detectives are appealing to anyone who lives, or has a business in the upscale area, to contact them if they have security cameras, doorbell cameras or dashboard cameras which have captured something that could assist the investigation.

0:42 Police investigate video showing security dumping man out of wheelchair in St. Catharines Police investigate video showing security dumping man out of wheelchair in St. Catharines – Nov 27, 2020