Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Manitoba’s top doc, premier to give live COVID-19 update

By Shane Gibson Global News
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, will speak to media Thursday.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, will speak to media Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitobans may learn more about the province’s plans for the next round of COVID-19 restrictions Thursday.

Premier Brian Pallister will join Manitoba’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, at a 12:30 p.m. media briefing. Global News will stream the event live here.

Read more: Manitoba considers allowing all stores to reopen amid ‘modest’ changes to coronavirus restrictions

Earlier this week the province said it is considering easing some of the restrictions that have been in place since November and are set to expire Friday at midnight.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Manitoba considers loosening some restrictions' Coronavirus: Manitoba considers loosening some restrictions
Coronavirus: Manitoba considers loosening some restrictions

The proposed changes include letting non-essential stores reopen, as well as hair salons and barber shops, and easing a ban on social gatherings in private homes to allow two visitors at a time.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Six coronavirus deaths, 153 new cases reported in Manitoba Wednesday

Health officials reported 153 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths Wednesday. Manitoba’s numbers, including the number of people in hospital and the percentage of people testing positive, have dropped since a spike in the fall.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Since March the province has reported 27,893 cases and 788 Manitobans with the coronavirus have died.

–With files from The Canadian Press 

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canadacoronavirus in manitobaCoronavirus in Winnipeg
Flyers
More weekly flyers