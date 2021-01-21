Manitoba’s top doc, premier to give live COVID-19 update

Manitobans may learn more about the province’s plans for the next round of COVID-19 restrictions Thursday.

Premier Brian Pallister will join Manitoba’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, at a 12:30 p.m. media briefing. Global News will stream the event live here.

Earlier this week the province said it is considering easing some of the restrictions that have been in place since November and are set to expire Friday at midnight.

The proposed changes include letting non-essential stores reopen, as well as hair salons and barber shops, and easing a ban on social gatherings in private homes to allow two visitors at a time.

Health officials reported 153 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths Wednesday. Manitoba’s numbers, including the number of people in hospital and the percentage of people testing positive, have dropped since a spike in the fall.

Since March the province has reported 27,893 cases and 788 Manitobans with the coronavirus have died.

–With files from The Canadian Press

