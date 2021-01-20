Province to provide update on Manitoba’s COVID-19 situation

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials will provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 numbers Wednesday afternoon.

Acting deputy chief public health officer Dr. Jazz Atwal, along with Dr. Joss Reimer from the province’s COVID-19 Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will speak at 12:30 p.m. from the Manitoba legislature.

The province said Tuesday it’s considering making “modest changes” to current public health orders, including allowing all retail stores to reopen and eliminating the current list of items not allowed to be sold in stores.

Manitoba’s current tight restrictions on non-essential store openings and public gatherings have been in place since mid-November and are set to expire Friday at midnight.

On Tuesday, the province announced another 111 coronavirus cases and 11 deaths.

