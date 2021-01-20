Menu

Health

Province to provide update on Manitoba’s COVID-19 situation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 20, 2021 11:26 am
Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks at the province's COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks at the province's COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba public health officials will provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 numbers Wednesday afternoon.

Acting deputy chief public health officer Dr. Jazz Atwal, along with Dr. Joss Reimer from the province’s COVID-19 Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will speak at 12:30 p.m. from the Manitoba legislature.

Read more: Manitoba considers allowing all stores to reopen amid ‘modest’ changes to coronavirus restrictions

The province said Tuesday it’s considering making “modest changes” to current public health orders, including allowing all retail stores to reopen and eliminating the current list of items not allowed to be sold in stores.

Manitoba’s current tight restrictions on non-essential store openings and public gatherings have been in place since mid-November and are set to expire Friday at midnight.

On Tuesday, the province announced another 111 coronavirus cases and 11 deaths.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Manitoba reports 11 new COVID-19 deaths, 111 new cases' Coronavirus: Manitoba reports 11 new COVID-19 deaths, 111 new cases
Coronavirus: Manitoba reports 11 new COVID-19 deaths, 111 new cases
