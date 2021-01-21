Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update on Thursday

By Karla Renic Global News
Click to play video ''
WATCH LIVE: Premier Blaine Higgs will be joined by Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, at 2:30 p.m.

New Brunswick health officials are expected to provide a provincial update on the coronavirus on Thursday.

Premier Blaine Higgs will be joined by Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, at 2:30 p.m.

The briefing will be livestreamed on the Global News New Brunswick website.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, outbreak at Edmundston care home

The province reported 21 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 317. All new cases were self-isolating and were under investigation, the province said.

Zone 4, the Edmundston region, had 103 active cases as of Wednesday, nearly a third of the provincial total. That zone, and zones 1, 2 and 3, remain under the red level of COVID-19 recovery.

Story continues below advertisement

New Brunswick has confirmed a total of 1,025 cases of COVID-19 and said 694 of those have recovered as of Wednesday.

Click to play video 'Woman launches petition to convince N.B. government to close schools' Woman launches petition to convince N.B. government to close schools
Woman launches petition to convince N.B. government to close schools

Several school cases were also confirmed on Wednesday.

One case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Edith Cavell School in Moncton and the school community has been notified.

Another case was confirmed at École Saint-Jacques in Saint-Jacques in Zone 4. Because the school is located in a red zone, it will be closed to students for three days as the staff are tested. The province says the child-care centre, Halte Scolaire École Saint-Jacques, located within the school will also be closed.

The Anglophone East School District said Wednesday evening that a confirmed case of COVID-19 has closed Riverview High School for at least the next three days as well.

Story continues below advertisement

The province also declared an outbreak at a special care home, Manoir Belle Vue, in Edmundston. The province said all residents were tested on Tuesday, and an outbreak management team is on-site to provide “support for residents and the facility’s clinical care team.”

 

