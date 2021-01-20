New Brunswick reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, outbreak at Edmundston care home

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials are reporting 21 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 317.

The new cases involve six individuals in the Moncton region, two in the Saint John region, one each in the Fredericton and Campbellton regions and 11 in the Edmundston zone.

All cases are self-isolating and are under investigation, the province said.

Zone 4, the Edmundston region, now has 103 active cases, nearly a third of the provincial total. That zone, and zones 1, 2 and 3, remain under the red level of COVID-19 recovery.

New Brunswick has confirmed a total of 1,025 cases of COVID-19 to date and says 694 of those have recovered.

The province confirmed on Tuesday that a 13th death related to COVID-19 has been recorded.

As of Wednesday, two patients are hospitalized with the virus, one of which is in intensive care.

School COVID-19 cases

New Brunswick is reporting two additional school-related cases in the province.

One case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Edith Cavell School in Moncton and the school community has been notified.

The school reported two cases last week. Because the students and staff are already learning and working from home, Public Health says there is no additional impact on the school community.

“Public Health is preparing a testing program for teachers at the school,” read the release.

Another case of COVID-19 was confirmed at École Saint-Jacques in Saint-Jacques in Zone 4. Public Health says the school community has been notified.

“Due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in the area, all students and staff from the school are required to self-isolate until further notice to allow for contact tracing and testing of school staff.”

Because the school is located in a red zone, it will be closed to students for three days as the staff are tested. The province says the child-care centre, Halte Scolaire École Saint-Jacques, located within the school will also be closed.

Nursing home outbreak

On Wednesday, Public Health declared an outbreak at Manoir Belle Vue, a special care home in Edmundston.

The province said all residents were tested on Tuesday, and an outbreak management team is on-site to “support for residents and the facility’s clinical care team.”

