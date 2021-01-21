Quebec adds 1,624 new coronavirus cases, 66 deaths as hospitalizations drop

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,624 new cases and 66 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus Thursday as the premier is expected to address the situation in the afternoon.

The health crisis has led to the deaths of 9,273 Quebecers to date. The death toll, which remains the highest in the country, was adjusted after an investigation found a previous death was incorrectly attributed to the virus.

The province’s caseload has now reached 248,860, while recoveries have topped 220,000.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, dropped by 14 to 1,453. Of those patients, the number in intensive care units remains unchanged at 216.

When it comes to screening, health authorities say 32,845 tests were carried out Tuesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 5.5 million tests have been given.

François Legault will provide an update on the health crisis response in the afternoon in Quebec City. He will be accompanied by Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of public health.

The latest information about Quebec’s vaccine rollout will only be released later in the day.