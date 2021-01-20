B.C. adds 500 COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths; fewest in hospital since November

Send this page to someone via email

The number of British Columbians in hospital with COVID-19 hit a seven-week low Wednesday, as the province added another 500 cases and 14 deaths.

In a written statement, officials said there were 320 people in hospital with the virus — down nine overnight and the lowest since Nov. 30.

Sixty-six of those patients were in critical or intensive care — the lowest since Nov. 26.

There were 125 new cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 216 in the Fraser Health region, 32 on Vancouver Island, 91 in the Interior Health region and 35 in the Northern Health region.

There were 4,345 active cases of COVID-19, and an additional 6,905 people isolating due to possible exposure.

Officials said they have administered 98,125 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

There were new health-care outbreaks at the Villa Cathay long-term care home in Vancouver and the Acropolis Manor assisted-living residence in Prince Rupert.

You can see a breakdown of cases and death in care homes, which is updated weekly, here.

There was also a new outbreak at the Surrey Pre-Trial Centre.

About 89 per cent of B.C.’s 62,412 total cases have recovered.

B.C.’s death toll related to the pandemic climbed to 1,104.

