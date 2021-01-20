Southeastern Ontario schools allowed to return to in-class learning Jan. 25

Send this page to someone via email

The province announced Wednesday that all elementary and secondary schools in Ontario’s southeastern region will be allowed to return to in-person learning Jan. 25.

“On the advice from the Chief Medical Officer of Health, the government is allowing seven public health units and over 100,000 students to return to class on Monday,” Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education said in a statement Wednesday evening.

According to the province, all schools that fall under the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, Hastings Prince Edward and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark health unit catchment areas will be able to show up to class next week.

This means that schools in Limestone District School Board, Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board and Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board will be able to return to in-person learning.

In-person learning resumes Mon. Jan. 25. With downward trend in COVID-19 cases in region, @KFLAPH endorses return. This is good news for students and families who chose in-person learning. Families will receive Communicate later. Read message from Director https://t.co/yXpukCydLi pic.twitter.com/puURj8h7Ro — Limestone District School Board (@LimestoneDSB) January 20, 2021

The province said that some schools belonging to other boards that fall into these three health unit’s catchment areas will also be able to return, including the Upper Canada District School Board, the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario and the Conseil scolaire de district catholique du Centre-Est de l’Ontario.

The health units along with the boards have yet to clarify if the schools that do fall into the eligible health unit areas will be returning to in-class learning next week.

All three regions have significantly lower active case counts than other regions in the province.

As of Wednesday, the Kingston region has 12 active COVID-19 cases, the Belleville region has 26 active cases and the Brockville area has 20 active cases of the disease.