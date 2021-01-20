Menu

Crime

Coronavirus: More anti-mask protesters arrested outside Hamilton city hall

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted January 20, 2021 1:31 pm
Another anti-mask protest near Hamilton City Hall has led to more than a dozen fines.
Another anti-mask protest near Hamilton City Hall has led to more than a dozen fines.

Hamilton police and City of Hamilton bylaw officers have ticketed another group of anti-mask protesters near city hall.

Police say 14 tickets were handed out around 5 p.m. Tuesday to a group of people who assembled at the corner of Bay Street South and Main Street West.

Police say the 18 individuals were not wearing masks, or physically distancing — in contravention to the provincial government’s COVID-19 lockdown restrictions — and refused to disperse when asked to do so.

According to police, the group was made up of individuals from across Ontario who have held similar events in other jurisdictions, and have planned further demonstrations in Woodstock and London.

Fourteen adults were issued tickets under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act section 7.0.11(1), which carries a fine of $880.

Police say none of the individuals who received tickets were homeless.

Read more: 13 ‘Hugs Over Masks’ protestors charged after another demonstration at Hamilton city hall

Police officers issued 13 provincial offence notices on Sunday after a number of people gathered for a so-called Hugs Over Masks demonstration.

Acting Police Chief Frank Bergen said police have exhausted their “good nature” as it relates to those who willfully fail to comply with provincial orders around mask-wearing and gathering limits.

Anti-mask group holds another rally in Steinbach
Anti-mask group holds another rally in Steinbach

Hamilton Police say they have laid 27 charges since the stay-at-home order came into effect last Thursday, and says local residents have been largely compliant with the current restrictions.

Ontario’s stay-at-home order requires residents to stay at home except for essential purposes.

