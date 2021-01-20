Coronavirus: 2 new cases in City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland, 16 resolved cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports two new cases of COVID-19 in both the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County on Wednesday morning.

That increases the overall number of cases to 735, which consists of 43 in Haliburton County, 342 in the Kawarthas and 350 in Northumberland. There were 16 resolved cases reported, leaving four active cases in Haliburton, 20 in the Kawarthas and 39 in Northumberland. The health unit notes case data is frequent to change due to further case investigation and/or data cleaning.

Of the 735 cases since the pandemic was declared, 643 are now resolved — approximately 88 per cent.

On Wednesday, Warkworth Place long-term care reported two employees have tested positive for COVID-19 following an initial outbreak declared Jan. 17 which claimed the life of one resident at

Story continues below advertisement

“These staff members are currently isolating and recovering at home,” the facility stated. “It is with deep sadness that we share that 1 resident has passed as a result of this virus.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The health unit is dealing with eight other active coronavirus outbreaks at the following:

Hope St. Terrace long-term care in Port Hope (declared Jan. 1 – two resident deaths, 16 other residents and 15 staff members test positive)

Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg (declared Jan. 15 – one staff member)

Tower of Hope in Port Hope (declared Jan. 12 – one resident tests positive)

Canadian Centre for Addictions in Port Hope (declared Jan. 15, no case details available)

Caressant Care on McLaughlin Road in Lindsay in the City of Kawartha Lakes (declared Jan. 9, )

Maplewood retirement home in Brighton in Northumberland County (declared Jan. 9)

Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford (one staff member; declared Jan. 8)

Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls (one staff member; declared Jan. 8)

Since the pandemic’s beginnings there have been 42 COVID-19-related deaths, which includes 36 in the City of Kawartha Lakes — 28 associated with an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon in the spring. There have been six deaths in Northumberland County.

COVID-19 case data for the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit on Jan. 20. HKPR District Health Unit

There have been 29 hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared: 20 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, eight in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Story continues below advertisement