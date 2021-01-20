Menu

Crime

Man’s body found after he went missing in December, Red Deer RCMP treating case as homicide

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 20, 2021 12:49 am
The RCMP said Tuesday that Kyler Corriveau was found dead on Jan. 17, 2021, southeast of Red Deer.
The RCMP said Tuesday that Kyler Corriveau was found dead on Jan. 17, 2021, southeast of Red Deer. Supplied by RCMP

Five weeks after a man vanished in Red Deer, the RCMP said Tuesday that his body had been recovered and that its major crimes unit is investigating his death as a homicide.

In a news release, police said the body of 25-year-old Kyler Corriveau was found southeast of Red Deer on Sunday.

“An autopsy has been completed but the cause of death has not yet been determined,” the RCMP said.

Last month, police issued a plea for help from the public as they tried to find Corriveau.

They said he was last seen near a Dairy Queen on 50 Avenue in Red Deer on Dec. 15.

Anyone with information about Corriveau’s disappearance or his death is asked to call the Red Deer RCMP detachment at 403-343-5575. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online at http://www.P3Tips.com.

